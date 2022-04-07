Ronald Earl Basham, 72 of Hartford, passed away Tuesday at Ohio County Hospital. Ron was a member of New Assembly Church and the Retired Carpenters Union Local #1076. He worked as a master electrician for Armstrong Coal Company.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his son, James (Jamie) Basham of Owensboro and eight grandchildren, Jada Basham, James Crisp, Layla Crisp, Marley Wathen, Sabrina Casey, Jeffrey Casey, Sonnie Witt and Kaiser Witt.
Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam
Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Ronald Earl Basham by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented