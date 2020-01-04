HARTFORD -- Ronald F. Clothier, 82, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. He was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ronald retired from Peabody Coal Company as a coal miner. He was a proud member of UMWA.
He is preceded in death by his twin sister, Barbara Cubbage.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 17 years, Bonnie Clothier; special dog, Lelar Marie; his children, Archie Grant, John Grant, Eric (Robin) Clothier, Tim Clothier, Rich (Lisa) Clothier, Ron Clothier, John Clothier, Mike Clothier, David (Elizabeth) Daugherty, Donna (Glenn) Calhoun and Scott (Tammy) Daugherty; their spouses; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Deloris Olsen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Brother Tim Hall and Eric Clothier will be officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Ohio County, 107 Gillespie St. Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Ohio County, 107 Gillespie St. Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
