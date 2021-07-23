Ronald G. Coomes, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Oct. 3, 1947, to the late Herman and Drusie Clark Coomes.
Ronald retired from Don Moore Automotive, where he worked as a finance manager for 28 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and an active participant in their Men’s Club. Ronald was on the Towne Square Mall Board of Directors when the mall first opened and the vice president of merchandising for SW Anderson’s. Ronald enjoyed watching University of Kentucky and Notre Dame basketball and football and was a passionate fan of horse racing! In his free time, he enjoyed running II Brothers Treasures Antique Store.
Along with his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas H. Coomes.
He is survived by his children, Brian (Brandi), Greg, Bradley (Cynthia) and Jennie Coomes; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Joyce Alvey, Jane Rowland and Bucky and Donnie Coomes.
Services will be noon Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Coomes.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ronald G. Coomes and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented