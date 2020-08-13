Ronald G. Shelton, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 11, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 28, 1948, in Daviess County to the late M.C. Shelton and Marie Freels-Holden. Ronnie served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was an active member of the VFW, Post 696. He was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. Ronnie was a Kentucky Colonel, a veteran world traveler, and loved playing golf.
Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Patsy, in 2017.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Denise Conrad-Vogt and husband Kevin of Louisville and Rachel Shelton and fiance Jeremy Howe of Greenville; four grandchildren, Justin, Jacob and Abby Conrad and Teela Howe; brother, Eddie Shelton (Greta) of Owensboro; half-brother, Steve Shelton (Lisa) of Rockport; and sister, Janice Goodman (Johnny), also of Owensboro.
The funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church, with the Rev. Tony Jones officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks in accordance with the governor’s mandate. For the visitation, please enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Peace Mission, 1328 West Third Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ronnie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented