Ronald G. Shelton, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. He was born December 28, 1948, in Daviess County to the late M.C. Shelton and Mary Freels-Holden. Ronnie served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and an active member of the VFW, post 696. He was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. Ronnie was a Kentucky Colonel, a veteran world traveler, and loved playing golf.
Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Patsy, in 2017.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Denise Conrad-Vogt and husband Kevin of Louisville and Rachel Shelton and fiancé Jeremy Howe of Greenville; four grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, and Abby Conrad and Teela Howe; brother, Eddie Shelton (Greta) of Owensboro; step-brother, Steve Shelton (Lisa) of Rockport; and sister, Janice Goodman (Johnny) also of Owensboro.
The funeral mass will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father Tony Jones officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment with military honors will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks in accordance with the Governor’s mandate. For the visitation please enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Peace Mission, 1328 W 3rd St, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ronnie Shelton may be left at www.glenncares.com.
