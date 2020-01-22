HARTFORD — Ronald J. Peech, 71, of Hartford, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born June 4, 1948, in Lafayette, Indiana, to the late Everett and Pauline (McDanial) Peech. Ron began his life as an entrepreneur at the young age of 9. By the time he was 17, he had owned and operated his own hydraulic repair shop.
Through the years, he had embarked on several business ventures. In 1995, he founded Heartwood Industries Inc. He took great pride in reclaiming historical structures slated for demolition and creating a beautiful product that would live on forever. He remained president and CEO until retirement. Ron was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, a retired member of the UMWA as well as a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 633. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Sue, spending time with his grandchildren and fishing and camping on “an old creek bank.” He was also known by his family for his ghost stories and “haunted” walks in the woods. After retirement, he could often be found in one of his many gardens talking to the flowers and tomato plants as “this was the secret to making them grow.”
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Peech Evans; mother-in-law Lillie L. Perry; and father-in-law Emmet “Wimpy” Perry.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue Lynn Peech of Hartford; two children, Matthew (Laura) Peech of Hartford and Cassie (Jonas) Morales of Ocala, Florida; a daughter-at-heart, April Peech; six grandchildren, Trey Peech, Jayden Peech, Gavin Peech, Chandler Blandford, Faith Blandford and Kai Morales; and eight siblings, Angela Faye Messer, Larry Peech, Ricky (Deborah) Peech, Micky (Sharon) Peech, James (Brenda) Peech, Carroll Peech, Patty Peech (Dwight) Baker and Luci (Chris) Armstrong.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio County Food Pantry, 2370 State Route 1414, Hartford, KY 42347.
A private family service will be held at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Ronald J. Peech by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
