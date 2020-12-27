Ronald Jasper Wigginton, 77, of Utica, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Larry and Dorothy White Wigginton. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Century Aluminum. He enjoyed riding his Harley, UK basketball, watching NASCAR, farming and spending the winters in Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet W. Langley and Linda Kay Ralph.
He is survived by his children, Ronda Wigginton, Tara Velotta, Tami Frazier (Chris) and Devin Wigginton (Kim); 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Terry Wigginton (Susan), David Wigginton (Suzette) and Dr. Larry Wigginton (Cathryn); sister Gail Wigginton; companion Sandra McKinley; mother of his children, Peggy Wigginton; brother-in-law, Billy Langley; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private but will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Wednesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
