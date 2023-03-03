Ronald Joe Cox, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born Nov. 8, 1952, to the late Paul Cox Sr. and Mary Ann Kelley Cox. Joe graduated from Owensboro High School, class of 1970. He worked at Whitehall Furniture before being employed at Whirlpool where he retired in 2010. Not being one to sit around, he worked for Casey’s and later for Goodwill. Joe was an avid UK fan but also loved fishing, reading, and playing video games. He was a good “cat dad” to his feline pets.
In addition to his parents, Joe also was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Cox.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 18 years, Mildred Cox; stepchildren, Kristina Glosser (George) and John Kerner (Maggie); grandchildren, Cassie Cooper, Sean Cooper, Dakota Kerner, Nevaeh Lundsford, and Dayton Lundsford; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Don Cox (Sheila Faye), Paul Cox, Jr. (Ruth Ann), and Brad Smithhart (Danielle); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY-81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Joe’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
