HARTFORD — Ronald Joe Johnson, 72, of Hartford, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home. He was a carpenter and owner of Johnson & Johnson Construction and was a member of Beech Valley United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Lea Johnson; his parents, Rev. Brownson and Keitha Johnson; a brother, Gary Johnson; and a grandchild, Ronika Starr Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Molly Johnson of Hartford; sons, Rowan Ralph and Ronnie Johnson, both of Hartford; a stepson, Ian Kinsfather of San Antonio, Texas; daughters, Cindy Johnson and Wanda Johnson, both of Hartford; brothers, Donnie (Patty) Johnson and Tim Johnson, both of Hartford; grandchildren, Michael Joe Voyles, Cynthia Pinkston, Kristopher Johnson, Kristyn Johnson, Dylan Baird, Brandon Johnson, and Justin Johnson; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Beech Valley United Methodist Church with burial in Johnson Family Cemetery in Beech Valley. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at Beech Valley United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
