Ronald Joseph Hayden (a.k.a. Ronnie, Dad, Ron, and Diddy), 57, of Owensboro passed away April 23, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Owensboro April 20, 1965, he was the youngest son of the late Norman Hayden and Betty Sublett Crowder. Ron worked at Daramic for 26 years. He was an avid UK fan, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He could fix anything and he loved to learn something new via the History Channel. Ron loved to have fun and always wore the best costume to the party. Above all, he was a kind, dedicated, and loving Christian father and husband.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Denise Bartlett, and a brother-in-law, Mike Menchise.
Surviving is his wife of 23 years, Kim Higdon Hayden; a son, Wesley (Jessica Overstreet) Hayden; siblings, Debbie (Cary Colman) Sheperis, Jimmy (Kim) Hayden, Phil (Cheri) Hayden, Vickie (Dean) Sipes, Cathy Menchise, and Keith (Missi) Hayden; brothers-in-law, Ed Bartlett and Mike Sheperis; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; his furry friends, Lottie Da, Brody, and Yeti; and his granddog, Ziggy.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date to honor Ron.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
The family is very grateful for the care and love provided to Ron by the staff of the Heartford House and would encourage any expressions of sympathy to be directed to the Heartford House in Ron’s memory.
Commented