Ronald L. Bruce, 67, of Owensboro, passed on softly to his eternal and heavenly home on Jan. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 21, 1954, in Elizabethtown to the late Barry and Mary Oliver Bruce Jr. Ron was the owner and operator of an electrical and refrigeration business. He was also an inventor who was generous, very loving and protective of his family and loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth P. Busher-Bruce, in 2019.
He is survived by three sons, Ronald L. Bruce Jr., Steven Busher and Adam Busher; five daughters, Cindy Duty, Jenny Bruce Estogue, Rachel Helton, Christina Eary and Natasha Frampton; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Linda L. Bruce, Michael L. Bruce of Upton and Brenda L. Faucheux of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
Services may be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
Contributions may be made at PayPal to lindalliberty@gmail.com or Linda Bruce, P.O. Box 1373, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Ron was so loved and touched so many lives. We will cherish his memory of our time with him here on Earth. Until we see him again...
