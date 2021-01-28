Ronald L. Bruce, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 21, 1954, in Elizabethtown to the late Barry and Mary Oliver Bruce. Ronald was the owner and operator of an electrical and refrigeration business.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Bruce, in 2019.
He is survived by five daughters, Cindy Duty, Jenny Bruce Estogue, Rachel Helton, Christina Eary and Natasha Frampton; one son, Ronald Bruce Jr.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three siblings, Linda Bruce, Michael Bruce and Brenda Faucheux; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
