CENTRAL CITY — Ronald L. “Ronnie” Beane, 93, of Central City, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Muhlenberg County. He was a veteran of the United State Air Force and served in Korea from 1953 to 1954. S/SGT. Beane was the editor of the 614th Air Base Newspaper during his deployment to Korea.
Following his four-year stint in the service, Beane was employed by Andy Anderson Corporation, owner of Muhlenberg County’s first radio station. WNES-AM and FM went on the air Jan. 1, 1955. Beane was soon named the station manager. In 1957, the corporation purchased the Greenville Leader, which was soon renamed Leader-News. Beane was elevated to general manager of both properties in 1960. The company later purchased other communications properties including the Ohio County Times-News, Green River Republican, 33% of the Central City Times-Argus, and other radio properties. After 38 years with the Anderson Corporation, Beane retired in 1993. He remained a company consultant for several years.
Mr. Beane was active in community business and civic affairs. He served on the Muhlenberg Community Hospital Board of Directors for 35 years, the First National Bank board for 35 years, the Coal Severance Tax board, the Times-Argus board, the Kentucky Press Association, and he was a Western Kentucky Press Association board member. He was also on the board of the American Legion Post #61 soon after his stint in service.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years, Katie Adkins Beane; parents, Elizabeth and Dee Beane; and brothers, Lewis and Robert Beane.
He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Sue Beane.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
