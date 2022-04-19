Ronald Landy Norris Jr. passed away suddenly Monday, April 11, 2022. Landy was a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, but had been spending time in Owensboro for the last several years.
Landy was born and raised in Owensboro and graduated from Owensboro High School, then attended the University of Mississippi where he was a member and treasurer of the ATO Fraternity, recognized as a University Scholar, and graduated with a degree in accounting. Out of college, he took an accounting job in Houston, Texas for a year and realized that accounting was not the career choice! He decided to go back to school and get his Master of Business Administration degree. Obviously, he made the right decision, scoring a perfect score on the writing portion of the entrance exam, and he was accepted to several MBA programs. Landy selected the #3 MBA program at the time, the Darden School at the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1983 receiving his MBA degree and accepted a job in Owensboro, at Texas Gas in the strategic planning department. His job put his writing skills to good use, and he composed letters, speeches, and introductions for those that were not able to articulate their words. What a talent he had as a writer.
The church was an important part of Landy’s life from childhood to adulthood. He was always quite active in church activities, including Youth Fellowship, Camp Loucon, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, and serving on committees. He was always present and involved when it came to his church and his faith. While in Nashville, he joined a wonderful church, Church of the Advent. He truly loved this church and his church family there. Landy belonged to the church’s men’s group, sang in the choir, served on committees, and he always helped with the annual Church of the Advent’s Barbecue Weekend by grilling many chickens and serving many delicious dinners.
While growing up in Owensboro, Landy was a member of the Boy Scouts, receiving his God and Country. He was also an accomplished pianist, participating in competitions as a teenager. He was active in the Rose Curtain Players in high school behind the scenes and also had a part in the play, “Arsenic and Old Lace”. There are countless childhood memories of spending time at Kentucky Lake with one of his best friends and their family and playing the neighborhood game of “Kick the Can”. Academics came easy for Landy and he received high honors though out his academic life.
Landy volunteered and served the Owensboro community in many different capacities. He was a leader and mentor for Junior Achievement, AYL, Leadership Owensboro, instrumental for the start of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Owensboro, chairman for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, chairman for the infamous Barbecue Festival, not once but twice, and served on the board of the Barbecue Festival. In his spare time, he even managed to teach a college business class. He loved every aspect of serving the community, even receiving recognition as an outstanding volunteer for the city of Owensboro, and he so enjoyed every minute!
One talent that Landy held was being an entrepreneur. He was probably the original flipper of houses. Landy had the vision, then he and a friend would flip an old house. HGTV would have been proud! Landy also owned a bike store and a health store; he was definitely ahead of his time. Landy was very active and loved snow skiing, playing ice hockey, running, even competing in races, traveling, and riding bikes. He was a wonderful cook. The frying pan apple pie and chili were the best. He was an avid reader, having read all of Agatha Christie’s mysteries, a history buff, and he loved all kinds of music, from Mozart to The Band!
I don’t think there are enough words or adjectives to describe Landy, Christian, faithful, kind, great listener, advisor, mentor, a trusted friend, never the gossiper, never ever complained, had a heart of gold, witty, clever, and was simply an amazing person, a gentle soul that will truly be missed. His biggest accomplishment was his family, being the best ever caregiver, a loving and compassionate son, and one heck of a big brother to a bratty little sister that he always supported. Landy loved dogs, especially Oscar, his beloved Dachshund.
Landy is preceded in death by his father, Ronald L. Norris Sr. and survived by his lovely mother, Betty Norris, a sister, Jane Norris, and Hudson, the nephew dog.
The family would like to thank everyone that has surrounded Landy with love, especially Linda Aud, Pam and Ed Janoski, and the countless friends that have supported him throughout his life.
Please join the family in a celebration of life for such a wonderful man. Funeral services are to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church in Owensboro. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. on Friday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Church of the Advent, P.O. Box 2728, Brentwood, TN 37024.
