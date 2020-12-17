Ronald Lee Ammon Sr., 76, of Whitesville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Ronnie was born Oct. 5, 1944, to the late Robert Bruce and Anna Elizabeth Ammon. Ronnie was a U.S. Navy veteran, who served three tours in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Owensboro Business College and retired from Hartz Construction Co. After his retirement, Ronnie worked at Century Aluminum as a water carrier for 11 years.
Ronnie was a die-hard Kentucky Wildcats fan and loved watching the games with his son, Robbie. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, camping, fishing and watching movies. Ronnie was a kind and generous man. He had a bright smile, loved life and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Harvey Ammon; and a great-grandbaby, Jordyn Ammon.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Carol Farmer Ammon; a son, Ronald Lee (Lesa) Ammon Jr.; a daughter, Gwen (Lynn) Edge; a son, Robbie Ammon; nine precious grandchildren, Jon (Amy) Edge, Jason (Leslie) Edge, Rachel (Josh) Jacobi, Justin (Katie) Edge, Andrew (Kelly) Ammon, Aaron (Kimberly) Ammon, Jerry Bruce (Trisha) Ammon, Maribeth Ammon and Brianna Ammon; 19 precious great-grandchildren, Lily Jacobi, Lana Jacobi, A’Maya Edwards, Rayleigh Edge, Gracie Edge, Kyrie Ammon, Jake Edge, Kaiden Ammon, Lilly Edge, Keiley Edge, Savanna Jacobi, Paisley Edge, Nolan Edge, Ethan Ammon, Noah Flamion, JohAnna Ammon, Jackson Flamion, Ronnie Ammon and Emmitt Ammon; his siblings, Joseph (Laura) Ammon, Raymond (Mary) Barham, Patsy Johnson; a sister-in-law, Karen Ammon; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home and livestreamed at www.cecilfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. A public walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
