Ronald Lee Blair Sr., 74, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday at his home. He was born March 7, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Oscar Ray and Anna Lee Blair. Ron was retired from National Southwire Aluminum, a retired truck driver for Estes Express and a member of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. He was a member of Teamsters Union. Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting and UK basketball. He loved playing pool and cards and won several local championships. Ron was a youth sports coach in Hancock County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ron Blair de Waal, Jr.; and brothers, Roger Blair and Robin Blair.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Westerfield (Wayland); three grandchildren, Ashley Westerfield, Alicia Westerfield, Zachary Blair; two great-grandsons, Josh and Beau; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; ex-wife and best friend, Belinda Blair; stepdaughter, Tracy Holder Easler (Billy); stepson, Brad Holder (Marie); sister, Sherry Cumbie (Mike) of Kevil; five brothers, Ray Blair (Sheri) of Calhoun, Dennis Blair Sr. (Joni), Steve Blair Sr. (Darlene), Terry Blair (Cathy) of Dallas, Oregon, and Michael Blair (Sharon) of Bella Vista, Arkansas; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
