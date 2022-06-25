Rockport, Ind. — Ronald Lee “PeeWee” Sebree, 62, of Rockport, Indiana died Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born June 3, 1960 in Madison, Indiana to the late Frank and Jean (Harlow) Sebree.
PeeWee was a 1980 graduate of South Spencer High School and had attended Hatfield Bethel Church and Grandview Nazarene Church.
PeeWee is survived by his sister, Dora Hardin; as well as several aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Jim Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
