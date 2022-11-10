Ronald Michael Sullivan, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in East Providence, Rhode Island to the late John Thomas and Agnes (McDonough) Sullivan December 8, 1934. Ron was a 1956 graduate of Providence College and a 1960 graduate of Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.
Ron enjoyed a long and distinguished legal career starting in Rhode Island as a clerk for a United States District Court Judge and a Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, then as an Assistant Attorney General of Kentucky, and finally entering the private practice of law in Owensboro at Sullivan Mountjoy, PSC, for 59 years until a few weeks ago when his health prevented him from doing so. He was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and served on the Kentucky Bar Association Board of Governors. He was also active in his community serving as President of United Way, Junior Achievement, and the Daviess County Bar Association, and volunteering at Daniel Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict’s Shelter. He was a faithful member of St. Stephen Cathedral for over 50 years.
Ron loved his dear Cissy, and he enjoyed their many summers at their beautiful home in Chatham, Massachusetts on Cape Cod, especially when their children and grandchildren came to visit to enjoy his famous homemade clam chowder and many rides on his Boston Whaler.
Ron was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Mary Neel “Cissy” Sullivan, and his eight brothers and sisters.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his children, Patricia Anne Thomas (Richard), Shannon Marie Wright (William), and R. Michael Sullivan (Lisa); his grandchildren, Garrett Michael Thomas, Caroline Sullivan Thomas McConville (Ryan), Ellen Medley Wright MacEwan (Joseph), William O’Bryan Wright Jr., and Caitlin Elizabeth Sullivan, Ronald Michael Sullivan III, and Anne Evelyn Sullivan; his great-granddaughter, Nora Violet MacEwan; and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Stephen Cathedral, the Daniel Pitino Shelter, or St. Benedict’s Shelter.
