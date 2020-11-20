CENTERTOWN — Ronald P. Smiley, 74, of Centertown, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Hartford. Ronald was born in Centertown to the late W.L. and Margaret Chinn Smiley. He retired from LG&E in 2009, where he was a utility worker. He was a member of Walton Creek Baptist Church, attended Lifepoint Baptist Church and was a member of American Legion Post 200.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shannon Lynn Smiley Doss.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Katherine Luck Smiley; his son, Danny (Kim) Smiley of Beaver Dam; daughters Renae (Doug) Allen and Wendy (Jason) Renfrow, both of Beaver Dam; a brother, W.T. (Paula) Smiley of Centertown; eight grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Albin officiating. Burial will be in Walton Creek Cemetery near Centertown. Military rites will be presented by Ohio County Honor Guard.
