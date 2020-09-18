HARTFORD — Ronald Ray “Ronny” Scott, 62, of Hartford, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 10, 1957, in Harlan to the late Robert G. and Glenda Sue Tucker Scott. Ronny was a member of Rockport Baptist Church and was retired from Armstrong Coal Co.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn Scott and Bobby Scott.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years, Patricia “Patty” Scott of Hartford; four children, Charlie (Melissa) Scott, Shannon Hohimer, Joshua (Barbie) Scott and Glenda (Eric) Southard; and five brothers, William Miracle, Donald Scott, Robert G. Scott II, Russell E. (Tonya) Scott and Teddy (Melanie) Scott. Ronny was blessed with ten grandchildren, Jessica Hill, Tyler Flener, Kayla Scott, Kelsey Jo Scott, Marty Ray Scott, Timothy Scott, Kimberly Warner, Zach Scott, Abby Warner and Wyatt Warner; and three great-grandchildren, Gannon Thomas Hill, Lawson Stearsman and Judson Evans.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Kenny Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Ronny’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, facial coverings and social distancing are required.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Ronald Ray “Ronny” Scott by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danks
