COVINGTON, Ga. — Ronald “Ron” Brumley, 64, of Covington passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
He was born May 21, 1957, in Owensboro to James and Ann Brumley. Ronald was a graduate of Daviess County High School. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ann Brumley and his brother J.R. Brumley.
Ronald is survived by his father James Brumley; his children Stacy Jernigan (Justin) and Dustin Brumley; siblings Sandra Brumley, John Brumley, Larry Brumley, Paul Brumley and Andy Brumley in addition to several grandchildren, longtime close friend Penny Brumley and a host of other friends and family.
Services are pending at this time. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.
