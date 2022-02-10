Ronald “Ron” Hunn, 72, of Owensboro, passed away on February 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 20, 1949, to the late Clyde and Doris Hunn. Ron retired from Century Aluminum. He enjoyed playing pool and loved all things John Deere. Ron was a skilled woodworker and an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. He adored time spent with his grandchildren and loved being their “Pop.” Ron will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and for simply put, being a “good ol boy.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Hunn, and his brother, Robert Hunn.
Ron is survived by his wife of 16 years, Vicki Hunn; his children, Ryan Hunn and Sara (Janssen) Wood; his stepsons, Sean (Jamie) Johnson and Kyle (Britney) Johnson; his grandchildren, Christina Hunn, Abigail Hunn, Owen Wood, Olivia Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Xavior Hall, and Kylee “Bug” Johnson; his great-granddaughter, Allie Ingram; his siblings, Ralph (Jan) Hunn, Rita (David) Smith, and Frank Hunn; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting time in celebration of Ron’s life will be from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ron Hunn may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
