Ronald “Ron” Keith Grady, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born Dec. 1, 1959, in Daviess County to the late Harold and Dorothy Martin Grady. Ron was a driver for Yager Materials and was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. Dad was a funny, sarcastic and easy to love man. He loved making model cars with his grandson and watching his girls play softball. Ron enjoyed being on the family farm, fishing and tending to the horses. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and being a granddaddy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jordan Alyssa Bright; brother Dewayne Grady; and mother-in-law Bettye “Meme” Oliver.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kimberly Grady; three daughters, Krystal Hill (Matt), Autumn Durbin (Tristan) and Summer Gillim (Hayden); two grandchildren, Addison and Lincoln Hill; sister Karen Reynolds (Tim); and his father-in-law, Gerald Oliver.
Private family services will be in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
