Ronald “Ron” Thomas, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital. He was born December 22, 1957, in Rineyville, to the late Guy Thomas and Mable Fulkerson.
In his spare time, Ron loved to be with his granddaughter, Aubree. As he would call her, “Papaw’s buddy”, the day she was born his life changed forever. He was a huge sports fan. He was a diehard Kentucky basketball, Green Bay Packers, and New York Yankees fan. Ron also loved to bet on just about anything; he didn’t care what it was, whether it was a sports game, horse racing, or even on who would win on The Voice or American Idol. One of his favorite things to do when he got off work was to watch westerns on TV. He always believed he was a cowboy in his past life.
Throughout his life, Ron had gained many nicknames, like Big Game, Birdman, Fleet Feet, Pale Rider, Talent Master, 2020, and Bubby. But the thing he bragged about the most was his children, granddaughter, and how well (spoiled) his wife of 45 years took care of him. Ron was a one-of-a-kind man and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and coworkers at Swedish Match where he spent the last 20 years working.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Thomas.
Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lisa Stewart Thomas; his three children, Ashley Thomas, Derrick Thomas, and Allison Thomas; a granddaughter, Aubree Renae Thomas; and a sister, Elise Thomas Blandford.
The funeral service for Ron will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Nick Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ron Thomas may be left at www.glenncares.com.
