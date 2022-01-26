Ronald “Ronnie” Allen Camron, 50, of Philpot, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born November 29, 1971, in Owensboro. Ronnie was a 1990 graduate of Apollo High School and was a service manager for the LANG Company here in Owensboro / Evansville. He loved hunting, kayaking, fishing, camping, and hiking. You could say he was a true outdoorsman. Ronnie enjoyed sports, from watching and attending UK basketball games, to playing basketball in the Dust Bowl as a teenager. He also enjoyed traveling with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Misty Hinton Camron; two sons, Keegan (Cora) Camron and Gage (Lexi Nix) Camron; his daughter, Kenzie Camron; a granddaughter, Anne Collins Camron; mother, Linda Camron (Ron Pope); father, Ronald (Lorrie) Camron; and a brother, Jeremy (Melanie) Camron.
The funeral service for Ronnie will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ronnie Camron may be left at www.glenncares.com.
