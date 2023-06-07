Ronald “Ronnie” W. Crabtree, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 6, 1958, in Owensboro to the late Leroy Crabtree and Mary Ruth “Sis” May. Ronnie attended Apollo High School, class of 1977. He was a union carpenter/millwright Local 549 for 25 years in Owensboro. He also was an owner-operator and hauled steel coils in many states and cities. He loved to raise his own garden and cooking on the smoker. Ronnie enjoyed entertaining his friends, singing karaoke, hunting, fishing, and Nascar. He had a great sense of humor, and could always make you laugh.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Marie Crabtree, in 1981, and his mother and father-in-law, Max and Elizabeth “T.T.” Ralston, whom he thought the world of.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, soulmate, and wife of soon-to-be 45 years Nov. 10th, Patricia Ralston Crabtree; two daughters, Sherry Howard (Roger) and Jennifer Crabtree (Josh), all of Owensboro; four grandchildren that meant the world to him, Gavin Crabtree, Addison Howard, John Schroeder, and Jaxton Howard; furbaby, Daisy Mae, whom he loved so much; grand-furbabies, Bella Rose, Knox, Chapo, and Sadie; two brothers, Curtis Ray Crabtree of Owensboro and Hubert Lee Crabtree of Utica; and two sisters, Barbara Ann Peach (Clifford Ray) of Utica and Debbie Carter (Butch) of Owensboro.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, with Brother Paul Gatewood officiating. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses at the Heartford House for taking excellent care of Ronnie and making sure he stayed comfortable until God called him home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
