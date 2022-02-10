Ronald “Wayne” Morris, 79, of Owensboro, passed away, surrounded by his family, on February 7, 2022, in Owensboro. He was born August 31, 1942, in Central City, to the late Marion R. and Josie Irene Dunning Morris. Ronald retired from West End or Ace Hardware, where he was the store manager for years. During his time working at the store, Wayne made many friends. He was also a member of the National Guard and Christ Community Church.
Wayne enjoyed flea markets, antique cars, and working for Kurtz Auction and Realty. You could often find him watching his grandson and sons race at the dirt track at Windy Hollow Raceway.
Along with his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Baird Morris; two brothers, Ed and Charles Morris; and three sisters, Verna Faye Geary, Jane Johnson, and Sarah Moore.
He is survived by his children, Rodney (LeAnn) Morris, Kevin (Shelley) Morris, Christy (George) Hall; his grandchildren, Matthew, Josh, Logan, Clint, Jansen, Shayla, Lacey, and Keleigh; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Don Morris and Glenda Rickard; a sister-in-law, Teana Hale; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he greatly loved.
Service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Myke Templeton officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ronald "Wayne" Morris and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
