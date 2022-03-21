GREENVILLE — Rondal Carroll Mayes, 76, of Greenville, died on March 19, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired mine inspector and a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors: daughters, Brittany Mayes, and Marilyn (Julian) Smith, and son, Frank (Sandy) Mayes.
Service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolence s may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
