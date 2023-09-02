MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA — Rondal H. Brey, 88, of Merrillville, Indiana, formerly of Philpot and Hammond, Indiana, entered into the presence of the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Merrillville, Indiana at Spring Mill Health Center. He was born Oct. 29, 1934, in Daviess County. Rondal served as a U.S. Marine in Korea. He loved to squirrel and rabbit hunt, and enjoyed fishing and gardening. He retired from Inland Steel after 36 years. He retired to Philpot where he spent 27 years.
He was preceded in death by parents, John and Eva Brey, and siblings, William, Sr. “Bill”, Ruby, Essie, Laura Nell, Frances, Leland, and Gene.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Yvonne Brey (Nee Justis); children, Scott Brey of Fort Worth, Texas and Kimberly (David) Buxton of Crown Point, Indiana; grandchildren, Matthew Buxton, Jacob (Samantha) Buxton, Hayley (Eli) Springer, and Brigette (David) Yarbrough; great-grandchildren, Travis and Sadie Buxton and Caden Yarbrough; and siblings, J.D., Donald, Margie, and Kelly.
The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
