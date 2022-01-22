SACRAMENTO — Ronnie Browning 63, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Ronald Dean Browning was born September 30, 1958 in Madisonville, Kentucky to the late Harold Vernon and Mary Lou Cotton Browning. Ronnie retired from the State Highway Department in Madisonville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mowing.
Survivors include a twin brother, Donnie Browning of Sacramento; a sister, Carolyn Crabtree of Calhoun; a niece, Kim Ashby of Hanson; and a nephew, Bobby Crabtree (Lindsey) of Beech Grove.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Old Shavers Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Friends may visit with Ronnie’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at Musters in Calhoun.
