SACRAMENTO — Ronnie Davis, 59, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Ronnie was a member of Calhoun Christian Church and a U.S. Army and Marine veteran.
Survivors include his daughter, Gabrielle Renee Davis; mother Geneva Pryor Davis; and brother Wayland Lee Davis.
Family services will be at a later date. There will be no public services.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Ronnie Davis Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Home, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun,
KY 42327.
Commented