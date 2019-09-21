Ronnie Duke, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Louisville to the late Leslie and Beulah Thompson.
Ronnie had a passion for classic cars and hot rods. Most of his career involved restoring cars or working in a body shop. He also did a lot of tinkering on a variety of things, including motorcycles. Ronnie enjoyed history and fishing and was generally an animal lover. He had a witty sense of humor and a fun personality. Ronnie will be missed by many, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved to spend time with.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Duke; and a brother, Mike Duke.
Ronnie is survived by a daughter, Stacy Duke (Fiance, Ronnie Boling) of Owensboro; sons Jason Duke (Tiffany) of Philpot and Adam Duke (Dawn) of Owensboro; grandchildren Lindsey, Tyler, Kaleb, Ashton, Dalton, Lexie, Bryson and Keagan; a great-grandchild, Leighton; and brothers Donnie Duke (Teresa), Bobby Duke (Janice), Bill Duke (Phyllis) and Timmy Duke.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Ronnie Duke c/o Stacy Duke, 900 Old Hartford Road., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ronnie Duke may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented