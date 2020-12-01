BELTON — Ronnie Earl Covington, 74, of Belton, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 9:04 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital Long Term Care. Mr. Covington was born April 7, 1946, in Champagne, Illinois. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay Joines, in 1965. He worked at Cabot in Louisville for two years, then went to work at Zinmaster, Wetterau, and Supervalue. He retired after working for Supervalue for 30 years. He loved farming and being outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a UK basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Zella Covington; brother, Randal Covington; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Obba and Geneva Joines.
He is survived by his wife, Ganetta Kay Joines Covington; daughters, Tonya Ewing and Marla (Eric) Woodward, both of Belton; grandchildren, Courtney Ewing, Hunter Woodward, and MaKayla Woodward; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented