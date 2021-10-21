Ronnie Ferguson, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, while celebrating his 60th birthday with his wife, doing what they loved most, riding a Harley. He was born Oct. 9, 1961, in Los Angeles to Durwood and Wanda Mae Williams Ferguson. Ronnie worked for the City of Owensboro for many years and retired as sanitation manager. He loved riding Harley-Davidsons and antique cars. He was an avid boxing fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. Ronnie loved hosting a cookout or handing out treats to kids on Halloween. He never missed a Christmas parade as he delighted in sharing his holiday spirit with his hometown.
Ronnie was a loving husband to Shelly; they were married 33 years. The one thing that he enjoyed most in life was spending time with his family and friends. He adored his two sons, and his wife was his world. He was never happier than when they were all together.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Durwood Ferguson; a brother, Darrell Ferguson; and his father-in-law, Elza Stinnett.
Surviving are his wife, Shelly F. Ferguson; two sons, Clay Ferguson (Colton) of Owensboro and Travis Ferguson (Heather) of Tampa, Florida; his mother, Wanda Mae Ferguson of Greenville; two sisters, Cathy Maddox (Monte) and Loretta McGrath (Dave), all of Owensboro; a brother, Terry Ferguson (Sandy) of Ocala, Florida; his mother-in-law, Wanda Stinnett of Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Ronnie will be noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented