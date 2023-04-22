CENTRAL CITY — Ronnie Franklin McDonald, 76, of Central City, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:05 p.m. at his home. He was a member of Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church, and he was a retired coal miner with Gibraltar Coal Mines.
Survivors: wife, Louise Beverly McDonald; daughters, Trina (Amy) McDonald and Kimberly McDonald; and siblings, Carolyn (Toppy) Lile, Freda Vancil, Beverly (Frankie) Hardamon, Janice McDonald, and Troy McDonald.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
