GREENVILLE — Ronnie Franklin Pyle, 82, of Greenville, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 2:57 a.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. He was a member of Jernigans Chapel United Methodist Church in Greenville. He worked as a non-union face boss for Peabody, and was a US Air Force veteran.
Survivors: wife, Janice Pyle, and sons, Russ Pyle and Neal (Angela) Pyle.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Jernigan Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
