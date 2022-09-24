CENTRAL CITY — Ronnie Franklin Sartain, 65, of Central City, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 7:42 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He retired from the Central City Fire Department and was a member of Church Street Church.
Survivors: mother, Janice Sartain; son, Tyler Sartain; daughter, Christi Sartain; and sister, Rita Felty of Central City.
Service: Noon Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
