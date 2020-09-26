BEAVER DAM — Ronnie Gene Southard, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with the care and support of Hospice of Ohio County. He was born on Aug. 29, 1947, to the late Thomas and Edwina Southard.
Ronnie served as a sergeant and military police officer in the U.S. Army. He spent time in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. Later on, he was a coal miner for Peabody Coal Company, and he was a member of Beaver Dam Masonic Lodge #420 F&AM. He was the founder of Southard Auto Specialties (now Southard Auto Sales). He loved to fix up and detail old cars and trucks and even race them down the track/drag strip from time to time in earlier years. Ronnie had a passion to help others, visited those who were ill, called folks on the phone just to check in and took friends to doctor appointments. He was a good friend to many.
Ronnie’s reason for living the past 10 years was for his granddaughter, Kayla Drew. She was his pride and joy and made him smile daily. He loved spending precious time with her as they were best friends, and some of her friends became his friends. Ronnie was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. In recent years, Ronnie attended Broadway General Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Joan Widner.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eleanor Crume Southard; a son, Andrew (Sonya) Southard of Hartford; granddaughter Kayla Drew Southard of Hartford; sister Debi (Greg) Clark of McHenry; brother Jerry Wayne (Barbara) of McHenry/Boonville, Indiana; brother-in-law Kurt Crume of Hanson; sister-in-law Elaine Haley of Denver, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Tim Smith presiding. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Monday. There will be a Masonic service at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The Ohio County Honor Guard will present military rites.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, only half of our seating capacity can be occupied and face masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
