RUMSEY — Ronnie Harberson, 65, of Rumsey, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Ronnie had worked as an equipment operator for the McLean County Road Department and was a member of No One Left Behind Tabernacle in Calhoun.
Survivors: wife, Gale Harberson; son, Jason Harberson (Toni Myers); daughter, Nickie Sosh (Woodie); brother, Harold Harberson (Lane); and sisters, Ann Newton (Ronnie), Sheryl Benson (Guy), Shelia England, and Lisa Reynolds (Sam Maulding).
Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at No One Left Behind Tabernacle, Calhoun. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Ronnie’s family.
