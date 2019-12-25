COVINGTON -- Ronnie Joe Lindsey, 62, of Covington, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019. He was born, the son of Oma Edwards Lindsey and Shelby Lindsey, in Fordsville, on Feb. 17, 1957.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, G.W. Lindsey.
Ronnie was a house painter by trade and treasured his family.
He is survived by his daughter Sarah Lindsey (Tim) and four grandsons: Brennen, Mikey, Bryson, and Teddy. Also surviving are his sisters Mary Lou (Buddy) Daughtery, Kathy (Larry) Hayse, and brothers, Bobby (Kathy) Lindsey, Charles (Judy) Lindsey, Norman (Richard) Lindsey, Michael Lindsey, and Dennis Lindsey.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., on Dec. 28, at Cedar Grove Church, Olaton, with a memorial service to follow at the church at 11 a.m.
