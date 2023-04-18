HARDINSBURG — Ronnie L. Conder, 70, of Falls of Rough, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at The Heartford House. He was born in Grayville, Illinois Nov. 16, 1952, the son of the late Millard Franklin and Elnora Ates Conder. Ronnie retired from Aleris and had many interests that include eating, motorsports, cars, and showing his 1957 Chevy, but most of all, he loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Little Ricky and Dale Conder.
Ronnie is survived by his partner and wife, Terri Conder of Lewisport; three children, Thomas Lee Conder of Oakland City, Indiana, Jeffery Scott (Maria) Conder of Falls of Rough, and Amy Beth Conder of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Cassandra, Evan, Seth, Sammie, Ricky, Jackson, Noah, and Kaizer; nine brothers and sisters, Faye (Bob) Tucker of Falls of Rough, Lesha (Billy) Embrey of Falls of Rough, Gloria (Ben) Hatterick of Frankfort, Joyce (Rob) Alexander of Owensboro, Sandra (Ronald) Henderson of Troy, Missouri, Michael (Jean) Conder of Hardinsburg, Steve Conder of Hardinsburg, Kenny (Geneva) Conder of Hardinsburg, and Gary (Sandra) Conder of Hawesville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held noon Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg with the burial in Garfield Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
