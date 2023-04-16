Hardinsburg — Ronnie L. Conder, age 70 of Falls of Rough, passed away April 14, 2023 at The Heartford House. He was born in Grayville, Illinois on Nov. 16, 1952, son of the late Millard Franklin and Elnora Ates Conder. Ronnie retired from Aleris and had many interests that include eating, motorsports, cars, showing his 1957 Chevy, but most of all, he loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Little Ricky and Dale Conder.
Ronnie is survived by his partner and wife, Terri Conder of Lewisport; three children, Thomas Lee Conder of Oakland City, Indiana, Jeffery Scott (Maria) Conder of Falls of Rough and Amy Beth Conder of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Cassandra, Evan, Seth, Sammie, Ricky, Jackson, Noah and Kaizer; nine brothers and sisters, Faye (Bob) Tucker of Falls of Rough, Lesha (Billy) Embrey of Falls of Rough, Gloria (Ben) Hatterick of Frankfort, Joyce (Rob) Alexander of Owensboro, Sandra (Ronald) Henderson of Troy, Missouri, Michael (Jean) Conder of Hardinsburg, Steve Conder of Hardinsburg and Kenny (Geneva) Conder of Hardinsburg and Gary (Sandra) Conder of Hawesville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at noon with burial in the Garfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, April 18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Commented