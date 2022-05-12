SACRAMENTO — Ronnie L. Miller, 87, of Sacramento, died Sunday, May 8, at 11:59 a.m. at his home. Mr. Miller was born June 15, 1934, in Millport, KY. He worked at General Electric, and was a member of The Voice of the Lord Ministry. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the VFW. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Miller and Retha Whitmer Miller; two brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (James) Ball of Sacramento, Crystal Miller of Columbia, KY, and Melinda (Steve) Billings of Louisville; son, Ronnie (Marsha) Miller of Louisville; several nieces and nephews; sister, Emma Jean Caldwell of Bremen; brothers, W.C. Miller of Rough River and Dennis Miller of Sacramento; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Rev. Billy Douglas officiating. Burial in Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
