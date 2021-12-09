HARDINSBURG — Ronnie Lee Aubrey, 76, of Hudson, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Norton Hospital. He was a retired equipment operator.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Aubrey; sons James Lee Aubrey, Larry D. Lucas and Ronnie Steven Aubrey; daughters Connie Fentress and Bebra Lashley; brothers Bobby Aubrey, Raymond Aubrey, James Aubrey and J T Aubrey; and sisters Virginia Smith and Brenda Lucas.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Aubrey Family Cemetery, Constantine. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
