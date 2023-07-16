Sacramento — Ronnie Ray Geary, 68, of Sacramento, died Friday, July 14, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Geary was born on March 14, 1955 in Muhlenberg County. He was a welder and surface miner for Armstrong Coal Company, a member of Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church and he loved hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Geary, of Sacramento; son, Mark (Chasity) Geary, of Slaughters; three step-children; grandchildren, Alyssa DeMoss, Zoe DeMoss, Zaine Geary and Jordin Hammack; and several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
