HARDINSBURG — Ronnie W. Mattingly, 62, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence. He was a retired truck driver and member of St. Romuald Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Mattingly; sons Eric Mattingly and Joey Carter; daughter Miranda Jennings; and sisters Shirley Ford and Patricia Henning.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: Church cemetery. Walkthrough viewing: After 4 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with the rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy: Ronnie Mattingly Memorial Fund.
Commented