EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Ronnie Wayne “Dukay” Jackson, 63, of Evansville, Indiana, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born Sept. 19, 1959, to the late Roosevelt Jackson Sr. and Dorothy Green (Jackson). Ronnie was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Roosevelt Jackson Sr.; a step-father, William Green; and an older brother, Roosevelt Jackson Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Green; daughter, Veronica Murray; granddaughter, Adara Murray; sisters, Janice Owen, Brenda Moorman, and Vickie Taylor; brothers, Tony Jackson and Dennis Jackson; loving friend, Stella Price; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
“We may not see you with our eyes, or touch you with our hands, but we will feel you in our hearts forever.”
