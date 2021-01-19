Ronny L. Meriwether, 68, born June 28, 1952 of Owensboro, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
The Christian County native was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Owensboro. He was a Navy veteran, painter and enjoyed fishing.
His mother, Nannie Meriwether; two sisters, Alice Jennings, Betty Banks; and one brother, Clarence Meriwether all preceded him in death.
Survivors include: two sons, Andrew Meriwether, Kansas City, Missouri and Marcus Meriwether, Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter, Vanessa Meriwether, Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Ann Meriwether, Colorada Springs and Josphine Reese, Clarksville, Tennessee; three brothers, the Rev. Isiah ( Betty) Meriwether, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lawrence Tom Meriwether, Owensboro, and Ricky ( Diana) Meriwether, Oak Ridge, Tennessee; four grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and a special care giver, Sherale Greer, Owensboro.
Private services for immediate family only. Visitation from 12 to 1 p.m., Jan. 23, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Owensboro. Burial will be in Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro, the Rev. Isaiah Meriwether, Eulogist and the Rev. Larry Holt, officiating.
Family and friends attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives/guidelines. Those in attendance are required to wear appropriate protective masks throughout the duration of all services.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville, is in charge of arrangements.
