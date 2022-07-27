Rory Alan Weeks, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 6, 1964, in Inglewood, California to Thomas H. Weeks and Ruth Weeks Kelley. Rory worked as a computer programmer for Wax Works Music Wholesale and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a great cook and loved woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Weeks, and sister, Kari Weeks.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Weeks; son, Richard Russelburg; mom and stepdad, Ruth and Kenny Kelley; two sisters, Echo Littrell (Daryl VanWinkle) and Mitzi Porter; his puppy, Daisy; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Yellow Creek Park, shelter 3N and 3S. A fellowship and BBQ will follow service until noon at the shelter.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
