Rory Keith Burnette, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He was born Feb. 7, 1963, in Charleston, South Carolina to Anna Mildred Tivitt Burnette and the late Roger Shelton Burnette. Keith is an Army veteran. He worked at Hines Precision as an assembly operator. He was an amazing dad and always there for his son. He loved UK basketball, spending time with his family, and watching his nieces and nephews play sports. He also enjoyed history, working crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy.
Keith was preceded in death by his father.
Along with his mother, Keith is survived by his son, Caleb (Tawny) Burnette of Owensboro; siblings, Rhonda (Donnie) Ross, Robin (Bobby) Aud, Rena Burnette, and Rosanna (Randy) Powers; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Rory Keith Burnette and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
